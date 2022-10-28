SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s week eight of high school football and we are inching closer to the finals! If you missed any of the action, watch the video above.

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 58
Rome Free Academy – 20

C-NS – 54
Henninger – 14

West Genesee – 36
Carthage – 7

Class A

New Hartford – 21
Corcoran – 12

Whitesboro – 42
Auburn – 7

Class B

Central Valley Academy – 23
Institute of Technology Central – 7

Camden – 44
Chittenango – 21

Indian River – 54
Westhill – 25

Class C

Holland Patent – 18
Bishop Ludden – 14

General Brown – 41
Skaneateles – 21

Adirondack – 60
Marcellus – 31