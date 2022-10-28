SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s week eight of high school football and we are inching closer to the finals! If you missed any of the action, watch the video above.

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 58

Rome Free Academy – 20

C-NS – 54

Henninger – 14

West Genesee – 36

Carthage – 7

Class A

New Hartford – 21

Corcoran – 12

Whitesboro – 42

Auburn – 7

Class B

Central Valley Academy – 23

Institute of Technology Central – 7

Camden – 44

Chittenango – 21

Indian River – 54

Westhill – 25

Class C

Holland Patent – 18

Bishop Ludden – 14

General Brown – 41

Skaneateles – 21

Adirondack – 60

Marcellus – 31