SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s week eight of high school football and we are inching closer to the finals! If you missed any of the action, watch the video above.
Class AA
Baldwinsville – 58
Rome Free Academy – 20
C-NS – 54
Henninger – 14
West Genesee – 36
Carthage – 7
Class A
New Hartford – 21
Corcoran – 12
Whitesboro – 42
Auburn – 7
Class B
Central Valley Academy – 23
Institute of Technology Central – 7
Camden – 44
Chittenango – 21
Indian River – 54
Westhill – 25
Class C
Holland Patent – 18
Bishop Ludden – 14
General Brown – 41
Skaneateles – 21
Adirondack – 60
Marcellus – 31