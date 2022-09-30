SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit week four of the high school football season. The Fever made nine stops across Section III Friday night, bringing you highlights from the gridiron. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week 4 Scoreboard:

Class AA

CBA – 29

Baldwinsville – 8

Proctor – 32

Liverpool – 20

CNS -44

Henninger – 22

Class A

Fayetteville-Manlius – 48

Corcoran – 26

West Genesee – 27

ESM – 0

Class B

Homer – 41

Institute of Technology Central – 21

Indian River – 22

Central Valley Academy – 20

Chittenango – 31

Cortland – 0

Oneida – 35

South Jefferson – 8

Class C

Solvay – 35

Skaneateles – 21

Marcellus – 27

Canastota – 8

Bishop Ludden – 41

Utica ND – 0

Class D

Sandy Creek – 24

Cato-Meridian – 22

Beaver River – 14

Onondaga – 8