SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —
From Fulton to Tully it was a busy night for the NewsChannel 9 Sports team, as they brought you a dozen games on the high school hardwood.
Here are the games covered by NewsChannel 9 in Friday Night Fever:
Boys Basketball
West Genesee – 59
C-NS – 47
Liverpool – 72
Baldwinsville – 43
Nottingham – 67
Corcoran – 51
Central Square – 59
Auburn – 48
J-D – 63
Fulton – 54
Bishop Grimes – 65
Syracuse Academy of Science – 52
Chittenango – 82
Syracuse ITC – 42
Weedsport – 60
Tully – 50
Girls Basketball
C-NS – 55
West Genesee – 20
Henninger – 45
F-M – 27
Bishop Ludden – 63
CBA – 33
J-D – 34
Fulton – 31
NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling State Invitational
94 pounds
1st place – Zoey Jewett (General Brown)
100 pounds
3rd place – Akasha Nunnally (ESM)
138 pounds
2nd place – Selina Moore (Sherburne-Earlville)
152 pounds
2nd place – Gabby Gonzales (Liverpool)
165 pounds
1st place – Renne Kinikin (Mexico)
185 pounds
2nd place – Lilly Sorenson (Homer)