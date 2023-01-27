SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

From Fulton to Tully it was a busy night for the NewsChannel 9 Sports team, as they brought you a dozen games on the high school hardwood.

Here are the games covered by NewsChannel 9 in Friday Night Fever:

Boys Basketball

West Genesee – 59

C-NS – 47

Liverpool – 72

Baldwinsville – 43

Nottingham – 67

Corcoran – 51

Central Square – 59

Auburn – 48

J-D – 63

Fulton – 54

Bishop Grimes – 65

Syracuse Academy of Science – 52

Chittenango – 82

Syracuse ITC – 42

Weedsport – 60

Tully – 50



Girls Basketball

C-NS – 55

West Genesee – 20

Henninger – 45

F-M – 27

Bishop Ludden – 63

CBA – 33

J-D – 34

Fulton – 31

NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling State Invitational

94 pounds

1st place – Zoey Jewett (General Brown)

100 pounds

3rd place – Akasha Nunnally (ESM)

138 pounds

2nd place – Selina Moore (Sherburne-Earlville)

152 pounds

2nd place – Gabby Gonzales (Liverpool)

165 pounds

1st place – Renne Kinikin (Mexico)

185 pounds

2nd place – Lilly Sorenson (Homer)