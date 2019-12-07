Friday Night Fever: Highlights from Section III boys and girls basketball

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Basketball season is starting to heat up across Central New York, check out the highlights from this week’s Friday Night Fever!
Games included in the highlight:
Boys Basketball
Liverpool vs. Bishop Ludden
CBA vs. Jamesville-Dewitt
Central Square vs. Baldwinsville
Henninger vs. University Prep
East Syracuse Minoa vs. Syracuse Academy of Science
Tech Central vs. Marcellus
APW vs. Manlius Pebble Hill
Girls Basketball
Liverpool vs. Corcoran
CBA vs. Auburn
West Hill vs. Oneida
Central Valley Academy vs. Chittenango
Cazenovia vs. Skaneateles
Boys Hockey
Liverpool vs. Syracuse
