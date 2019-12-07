Friday Night Fever: Highlights from Section III boys and girls basketball

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Basketball season is starting to heat up across Central New York, check out the highlights from this week’s Friday Night Fever!

Games included in the highlight:

Boys Basketball

Liverpool vs. Bishop Ludden

CBA vs. Jamesville-Dewitt

Central Square vs. Baldwinsville

Henninger vs. University Prep

East Syracuse Minoa vs. Syracuse Academy of Science

Tech Central vs. Marcellus

APW vs. Manlius Pebble Hill

Girls Basketball

Liverpool vs. Corcoran

CBA vs. Auburn

West Hill vs. Oneida

Central Valley Academy vs. Chittenango

Cazenovia vs. Skaneateles

Boys Hockey

Liverpool vs. Syracuse