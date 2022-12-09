SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Sports Team was out and about covering the high school games in action Friday night.

Here is a rundown of the scores from the games covered.

Boys Basketball

PSLA at Fowler – 68

Syracuse ITC – 57

Nottingham – 53

Henninger – 50 OT

Marcellus – 46

Chittenango – 40

Skaneateles – 74

Mexico – 44

Jordan-Elbridge – 72

Faith Heritage – 62

Weedsport – 74

Mater Dei Academy – 42

Tully – 60

Onondaga – 43

Corcoran – 68

Bishop Ludden – 52

Girls Basketball

Jamesville-DeWitt – 49

Cortland – 37

Marcellus – 60

Chittenango – 38

Cazenovia – 52

Solvay – 30