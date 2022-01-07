Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — High school sports have returned from Winter Break and so has Friday Night Fever. Mother Nature did her best to slow down the action with Friday’s winter weather, but plenty of the games continued on.

Here are scores from tonight’s action:

Girls Basketball

B’Ville 51 – C-NS 52 Final

FM 40 – Liverpool 43 Final

Boys Basketball

Bville 63 – C-NS 58 Final

West Genny 52 – Henninger 49 Final

F-M 56 – Liverpool 71 Final

SAS 33 – Marcellus 42 Final

J-D 70 – Fowler 43 Final

Homer 25 – Chittenango 72 Final

Boys Hockey

Pelham 5 – Skaneateles Final

