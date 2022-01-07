(WSYR-TV) — High school sports have returned from Winter Break and so has Friday Night Fever. Mother Nature did her best to slow down the action with Friday’s winter weather, but plenty of the games continued on.
Check on the entire show in the video player above.
Here are scores from tonight’s action:
Girls Basketball
B’Ville 51 – C-NS 52 Final
FM 40 – Liverpool 43 Final
Boys Basketball
Bville 63 – C-NS 58 Final
West Genny 52 – Henninger 49 Final
F-M 56 – Liverpool 71 Final
SAS 33 – Marcellus 42 Final
J-D 70 – Fowler 43 Final
Homer 25 – Chittenango 72 Final
Boys Hockey
Pelham 5 – Skaneateles Final