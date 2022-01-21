Friday Night Fever – January 21, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — As temperatures dipped below zero Friday night, action on the hardwood and ice heated up Friday Night Fever. This week saw half court buzzer beaters and some of the areas best hockey teams facing off. Relive all the action from FNF in the video player above.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Grimes 50 – Bishop Ludden 51 Final
Baldwinsville 38 – Fayetteville-Manlius 33 Final
Boys Basketball
Cicero-North Syracuse 49 – West Genesee 67 Final
Liverpool 76 – Nottingham 49 Final
Baldwinsville 39 – Fayetteville-Manlius 59 Final
Christian Brothers Acd. 69 – Syracuse Acd. of Science 66 Final
Bishop Grimes 80 – Bishop Ludden 65 Final
Boys Hockey
Cicero-North Syracuse 4 – Baldwinsville 6 Final
Auburn 0 – Skaneateles 3 Final