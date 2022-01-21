Friday Night Fever – January 21, 2022

Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — As temperatures dipped below zero Friday night, action on the hardwood and ice heated up Friday Night Fever. This week saw half court buzzer beaters and some of the areas best hockey teams facing off. Relive all the action from FNF in the video player above.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Grimes 50 – Bishop Ludden 51 Final

Baldwinsville 38 – Fayetteville-Manlius 33 Final

Boys Basketball

Cicero-North Syracuse 49 – West Genesee 67 Final

Liverpool 76 – Nottingham 49 Final

Baldwinsville 39 – Fayetteville-Manlius 59 Final

Christian Brothers Acd. 69 – Syracuse Acd. of Science 66 Final

Bishop Grimes 80 – Bishop Ludden 65 Final

Boys Hockey

Cicero-North Syracuse 4 – Baldwinsville 6 Final

Auburn 0 – Skaneateles 3 Final

