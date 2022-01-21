Friday Night Fever – January 21, 2022

(NEXSTAR) – Parents should immediately stop using four potentially hazardous infant loungers in the wake of two infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Thursday.

Leachco, Inc., the Ada, Oklahoma-based manufacturer, has so far declined to issue a voluntary recall for the products: the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime, according to the CPSC.