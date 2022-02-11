(WSYR-TV) — This Sunday has just one “Big Game”. Well, Friday featured 11 of them on the hardwood and ice. Steve, Mario and Alex break it all down. The only downside… there is no wing dip.
Watch Friday Night Fever in the video player above.
Below are the scores from FNF’s games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Genesee 52 – Nottingham 30 Final
Liverpool 85 – Baldwinsville 54 Final
Cicero-North Syracuse 67 – Corcoran 51 Final
Fayetteville-Manlius 69 – Henninger 55 Final
Christian Brothers Acd. 65 – Syracuse Acd. of Science 41 Final
Bishop Grimes 88 – Bishop Ludden 70 Final
Jamesville-DeWitt 46 – Auburn 29 Final
Weedsport 56 – Cato-Meridian 44 Final
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 58 – Jamesville-DeWitt 54 Final (OT)
Bishop Ludden 56 – Bishop Grimes 49 Final
BOYS HOCKEY
West Genesee 4 – Auburn 0 Final