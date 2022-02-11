(WSYR-TV) — This Sunday has just one “Big Game”. Well, Friday featured 11 of them on the hardwood and ice. Steve, Mario and Alex break it all down. The only downside… there is no wing dip.

Watch Friday Night Fever in the video player above.

Below are the scores from FNF’s games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Genesee 52 – Nottingham 30 Final

Liverpool 85 – Baldwinsville 54 Final

Cicero-North Syracuse 67 – Corcoran 51 Final

Fayetteville-Manlius 69 – Henninger 55 Final

Christian Brothers Acd. 65 – Syracuse Acd. of Science 41 Final

Bishop Grimes 88 – Bishop Ludden 70 Final

Jamesville-DeWitt 46 – Auburn 29 Final

Weedsport 56 – Cato-Meridian 44 Final

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 58 – Jamesville-DeWitt 54 Final (OT)

Bishop Ludden 56 – Bishop Grimes 49 Final

BOYS HOCKEY

West Genesee 4 – Auburn 0 Final