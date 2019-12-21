Friday Night Fever: High school basketball & hockey highlights from across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — High school basketball and hockey highlights from across Central New York.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Boys Basketball:
- Cato-Meridian at Manlius Pebble Hill
- Bishop Kearney at Nottingham
- West Genesee at Corcoran
- Nottingham at Baldwinsville
- Fayetteville-Manlius at Liverpool
- Bishop Grimes at Syracuse Academy of Science
- LaFayette at Tully
- Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge
- ITC at Skaneateles
- Homer at Marcellus
- Henninger at Cicero North-Syracuse
Girls Basketball:
- Syracuse Academy of Science at Bishop Grimes
- Fulton at Jamesville-DeWitt
- Marcellus at Homer
- Oswego at Central Square
Boys Hockey:
- Mamaroneck vs. Corcoran
