Friday Night Fever: High school basketball & hockey highlights from across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — High school basketball and hockey highlights from across Central New York.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Boys Basketball:

  • Cato-Meridian at Manlius Pebble Hill
  • Bishop Kearney at Nottingham
  • West Genesee at Corcoran
  • Nottingham at Baldwinsville
  • Fayetteville-Manlius at Liverpool
  • Bishop Grimes at Syracuse Academy of Science
  • LaFayette at Tully
  • Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge
  • ITC at Skaneateles
  • Homer at Marcellus
  • Henninger at Cicero North-Syracuse

Girls Basketball:

  • Syracuse Academy of Science at Bishop Grimes
  • Fulton at Jamesville-DeWitt
  • Marcellus at Homer
  • Oswego at Central Square

Boys Hockey:

  • Mamaroneck vs. Corcoran

