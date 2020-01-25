Friday Night Fever: High school basketball highlights from around CNY – 1/24/20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out high school basketball highlights from January 24, 2020.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Boys Basketball:

  • Onondaga Central vs. Weedsport
  • APW vs. Port Byron
  • CBA vs. Watertown
  • Bishop Grimes vs. Bishop Ludden
  • Fayetteville-Manlius vs. Baldwinsville
  • Henninger vs. Corcoran
  • Nottingham vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
  • Auburn vs. East Syracuse Minoa
  • Fulton vs. Jamesville DeWitt

Girls Basketball:

  • Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Nottingham
  • Baldwinsville vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
  • Liverpool vs. West Genesee
  • Bishop Grimes vs. Bishop Ludden

Hockey

  • Syracuse vs. CBA-Jamesville-DeWitt

