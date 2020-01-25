Friday Night Fever: High school basketball highlights from around CNY – 1/24/20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out high school basketball highlights from January 24, 2020.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Boys Basketball:
- Onondaga Central vs. Weedsport
- APW vs. Port Byron
- CBA vs. Watertown
- Bishop Grimes vs. Bishop Ludden
- Fayetteville-Manlius vs. Baldwinsville
- Henninger vs. Corcoran
- Nottingham vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
- Auburn vs. East Syracuse Minoa
- Fulton vs. Jamesville DeWitt
Girls Basketball:
- Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Nottingham
- Baldwinsville vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
- Liverpool vs. West Genesee
- Bishop Grimes vs. Bishop Ludden
Hockey
- Syracuse vs. CBA-Jamesville-DeWitt
