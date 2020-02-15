Friday Night Fever: Highlights from high school basketball in CNY – 2/14/2020

Check out high school basketball highlights from February 14, 2020.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Girls Basketball
- Corcoran at Cicero North Syracuse
- Bishop Grimes at Syracuse Academy of Science
- APW at Homer
- JD at Central Square
Boys Basketball
- Central Square at JD
- Liverpool at ESM
- Oswego at Cortland
- Westhill at CBA
- Bishop Grimes at SAS
- Henninger at Baldwinsville
- Binghampton at Corcoran
- MPH at Cato Meridan
- Tully at Lafayette
- Faith Heritage at Fabius Pompey
Hockey
- Liverpool at CNS
