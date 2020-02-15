Friday Night Fever: Highlights from high school basketball in CNY – 2/14/2020

Friday Night Fever
Posted: / Updated:

Check out high school basketball highlights from February 14, 2020.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Girls Basketball

  • Corcoran at Cicero North Syracuse
  • Bishop Grimes at Syracuse Academy of Science
  • APW at Homer
  • JD at Central Square

Boys Basketball

  • Central Square at JD
  • Liverpool at ESM
  • Oswego at Cortland
  • Westhill at CBA
  • Bishop Grimes at SAS
  • Henninger at Baldwinsville
  • Binghampton at Corcoran
  • MPH at Cato Meridan
  • Tully at Lafayette
  • Faith Heritage at Fabius Pompey

Hockey

  • Liverpool at CNS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected