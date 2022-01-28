Friday Night Fever – January 28, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not but the regular season on the high school hardwood is nearing its end. Just two weeks separates the “good games” to the “it’s time to win or go home.”
11 games are on the docket this week, including a half court heave and an upset on the ice. You can watch Friday Night Fever in the video player above.
Below are scores from tonight’s games:
Boys Basketball
Liverpool 71 – Henninger 59 Final
West Genesee 62 – Corcoran 51 Final
Cicero-North Syracuse 71 – Fayetteville-Manlius 60 Final
Christian Brothers Acd. 65 – Syracuse ITC 38 Final
Jamesville-DeWitt 50 – Cortland 39 Final
Auburn 66 – Central Square 51 Final
Cato-Meridian 54 – Faith Heritage 39 Final
Girls Basketball
Cicero-North Syracuse 62 – Fayetteville-Manlius 16 Final
Liverpool 67 – Henninger 53 Final
Westhill 61 – Jordan-Elbridge 32 Final
Boys Hockey
Cicero-North Syracuse 4 – #7 Cazenovia 2 Final