Friday Night Fever – January 28, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not but the regular season on the high school hardwood is nearing its end. Just two weeks separates the “good games” to the “it’s time to win or go home.”

11 games are on the docket this week, including a half court heave and an upset on the ice. You can watch Friday Night Fever in the video player above.

Below are scores from tonight’s games:

Boys Basketball

Liverpool 71 – Henninger 59 Final

West Genesee 62 – Corcoran 51 Final

Cicero-North Syracuse 71 – Fayetteville-Manlius 60 Final

Christian Brothers Acd. 65 – Syracuse ITC 38 Final

Jamesville-DeWitt 50 – Cortland 39 Final

Auburn 66 – Central Square 51 Final

Cato-Meridian 54 – Faith Heritage 39 Final

Girls Basketball

Cicero-North Syracuse 62 – Fayetteville-Manlius 16 Final

Liverpool 67 – Henninger 53 Final

Westhill 61 – Jordan-Elbridge 32 Final

Boys Hockey

Cicero-North Syracuse 4 – #7 Cazenovia 2 Final