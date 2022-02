(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, February 2, 2022 reads 02-22-22. Now, despite all the deuces, local teams on the hardwood also rained a ton of threes. Steve Infanti, Mario Sacco, and Alex Sims breakdown all the playoff action in a special “Twosday” night edition of Friday Night Fever.

Here are the playoff scores from the games featured on FNF:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class AA

West Genesee 74 – Henninger 34 Final

Fayetteville-Manlius 60 – Cicero-North Syracuse 51 Final

Liverpool 70 – Utica Proctor 50 Final

Christian Brothers Acd. 70 – Baldwinsville 51 Final

Class A

Syracuse Acd. of Science 57 – Fulton 51 Final

Jamesville-DeWitt 46 – Whitesboro 42 Final (OT)

Bishop Grimes 53 – Watertown 50 Final

New Hartford 61 – Auburn 49 Final

Class B

Chittenango 74 – Skaneateles 61 Final

Lowville 49 – Marcellus 42 Final

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AA

Cicero-North Syracuse 51 – Fayetteville-Manlius 39 Final

Liverpool 52 – Utica Proctor 39 Final

Baldwinsville 70 – Henninger 53 Final

Rome Free Acd. 96 – Syracuse West 43 Final

Class A

Jamesville-DeWitt 52 – Fulton 51 Final

Bishop Ludden 67 – Cortland 34 Final

BOYS HOCKEY

Div. II

Skaneateles 2 – CBA/J-D 1 Final