Friday Night Fever – Quarterfinals

(WSYR-TV) — Catch the action from the first week of the Section 3 playoffs on Friday Night Fever.
Class AA
Baldwinsville 56 – Rome Free Academy 13 Final
Cicero-North Syracuse 35 – Nottingham 7 Final
Liverpool 39 – Utica Proctor 22 Final
Class A
Christian Brothers Academy 20 Whitesboro 12 Final
Fayetteville-Manlius 49 – Central Square 30 Final
Indian River 58, Auburn 16 Final
West Genesee, 38 Carthage 0 Final
Class B
Homer 30, Central Valley Academy 13 Final
Institute of Technology Central 24, Camden 18 Final
New Hartford 54, Westhill 0 Final
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 32, Marcellus 7 Final
Class C
Bishop Ludden 32, Little Falls 8 Final
Cazenovia 28, Holland Patent 21 Final
General Brown 34, Southern Hills 14 Final
Skaneateles 28, Canastota 26 Final
Class D
Adirondack 64 – Utica Notre Dame 12 Final
Cato-Meridian 50 – Herkimer 6 Final