Friday Night Fever – Quarterfinals

Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — Catch the action from the first week of the Section 3 playoffs on Friday Night Fever.

Class AA

Baldwinsville 56 – Rome Free Academy 13 Final

Cicero-North Syracuse 35 – Nottingham 7 Final

Liverpool 39 – Utica Proctor 22 Final

Class A

Christian Brothers Academy 20 Whitesboro 12 Final

Fayetteville-Manlius 49 – Central Square 30 Final

Indian River 58, Auburn 16 Final

West Genesee, 38 Carthage 0 Final

Class B

Homer 30, Central Valley Academy 13 Final

Institute of Technology Central 24, Camden 18 Final

New Hartford 54, Westhill 0 Final

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 32, Marcellus 7 Final

Class C

Bishop Ludden 32, Little Falls 8 Final

Cazenovia 28, Holland Patent 21 Final

General Brown 34, Southern Hills 14 Final

Skaneateles 28, Canastota 26 Final

Class D

Adirondack 64 – Utica Notre Dame 12 Final

Cato-Meridian 50 – Herkimer 6 Final

