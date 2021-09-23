Friday Night Fever rolls into week 3, here’s what to be excited about

(WSYR-TV) — By week three of any football season teams should have figured out their identity. That is no different for the NewsChannel 9 sports team as they gear up for their third show of the football season.

Here is what they are excited about this Friday night:

Steve Infanti – WSYR Sports Director

The big game of the week looks to be the reigning sectional champs from C-NS on the road at undefeated Baldwinsville. Obviously though, anything that happens on the field this week will take a backseat to what the Carthage community is dealing with. My heart and my prayers go out to the Christman family.

Mario Sacco – WSYR Sports Anchor/Reporter

The most impressive win of last week came from Baldwinsville, knocking off Liverpool to stay unbeaten. That sets up a marque showdown with C-NS this week. The Northstars flexed some muscle last week, blowing out Proctor. The Bees defense has been great, but do they have enough to slow down the high-powered offense of C-NS? It should be a great one at Bragman Stadium on Friday night.

A couple of Class A matchups that I will have my eye on are Auburn at CBA and Whitesboro visiting F-M. Brothers had the week off last week, as the Maroons will look to bounce back from their first loss. F-M made the long trek to Indian River, and it was a tight ball game for three quarters. The Hornets will try and get back on track against a Warriors team that picked up its first win over Auburn last week.

Erik Columbia – WSYR Digital Reporter

The obvious matchup staring everyone in the face this week is C-NS-B’ville, but do zig when others are zagging, I’m going to focus on Skaneateles-Canastota.

There are two big questions heading into this game: Can anyone stop James Musso? And can anyone score on the Lakers?

Musso has been on a tear to begin the season, throwing for 506 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another one on the ground in the first two games this season. Tack on the fact that the Lakers defense has surrendered exactly zero points and ‘Stota, this week’s opponent, has the toughest tests of any Section 3 football team this week.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Friday games that are scheduled to have highlights on NewsChannel 9: