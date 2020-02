Friday Night Fever: Section III basketball and hockey playoff highlights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The playoffs are underway in Section III. Check out highlights from early round action that took place on Friday, February 21.

Games featured in the highlight include:

Boys Basketball Class AA:

#9 Rome Free Academy vs. #8 Henninger

#10 Liverpool vs. #7 Utica Proctor

Boys Basketball Class A:

#9 Syracuse Academy of Science vs. #8 Bishop Grimes

#12 Carthage vs. #5 Central Square

#10 Watertown vs. #7 Fulton

Boys Basketball Class B:

#12 Holland Patent vs. #5 Marcellus

#10 Jordan-Elbridge vs. #7 Skaneateles

Boys Basketball Class C:

#12 Thousand Islands vs. #5 Onondaga

Boys Basketball Class D:

#11 Madison vs. #6 Faith Heritage

Girls Basketball Class A:

#10 Oswego vs. #7 Bishop Ludden

Girls Basketball Class C:

#10 Pulaski vs. #7 Port Byron

Boys Hockey Division I Playoffs: