Friday Night Fever: Section III basketball playoff highlights

Friday Night Fever
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The playoffs are underway in Section III. Check out highlights from the action that took place on Tuesday, February 25.

Games featured in the highlight include:

Girls basketball

  • RFA at Notthingham
  • Port Byron at Onondaga Central
  • SAS at Marcellus
  • Indian River at CBA
  • Ludden at J-D
  • F-M at West Genesee
  • Auburn at C-NS

Boys basketball

  • Central Square at CBA
  • Fulton at J-D
  • Nottingham at Ludden
  • Proctor at Corcoran
  • Auburn at Baldwinsville
  • RFA at West Genesee
  • Skaneateles at Solvay
  • New Hartford at ESM

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

