Friday Night Fever: Section III basketball playoff highlights

(WSYR-TV) — The playoffs are underway in Section III. Check out highlights from the action that took place on Tuesday, February 25.
Games featured in the highlight include:
Girls basketball
- RFA at Notthingham
- Port Byron at Onondaga Central
- SAS at Marcellus
- Indian River at CBA
- Ludden at J-D
- F-M at West Genesee
- Auburn at C-NS
Boys basketball
- Central Square at CBA
- Fulton at J-D
- Nottingham at Ludden
- Proctor at Corcoran
- Auburn at Baldwinsville
- RFA at West Genesee
- Skaneateles at Solvay
- New Hartford at ESM
