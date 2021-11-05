Friday Night Fever – Semifinals

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER — Section 3 championship berths are on the line Friday night on the gridiron. Meanwhile, hardware was handed out on volleyball hardwood in Phoenix.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the broadcast we stated Homer lost. The Trojans won their semifinal game earned a berth in the Class B title game vs. New Hartford. You can see the correct highlights in the video player at the bottom of the page.

Class AA

Baldwinsville 35 – Corcoran 20 Final

Cicero-North Syracuse 17 – Liverpool 0 Final

Class A

Indian River 30 – West Genesee 8 Final

Christian Brothers Academy 22 – Fayetteville-Manlius 12 Final

Class B

New Hartford 49 – Institute of Technology Central 20 Final

Homer 62 – Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 49 Final

Class D

Dolgeville 34 – Cato-Meridian 6 Final

Adirondack 36 – Sandy Creek 6 Final

Independent Championship

Mexico 24 – Pulaski 17 Final

Section 3 Girls Volleyball

Class AA

Fayevette-Manlius 3 – Cicero-North Syracuse 1 Final (11-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

Class B

Marcellus 3 – Westhill 1 Final (25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19)