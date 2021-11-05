Friday Night Fever – Semifinals

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER — Section 3 championship berths are on the line Friday night on the gridiron. Meanwhile, hardware was handed out on volleyball hardwood in Phoenix.
EDITOR’S NOTE: During the broadcast we stated Homer lost. The Trojans won their semifinal game earned a berth in the Class B title game vs. New Hartford. You can see the correct highlights in the video player at the bottom of the page.
Class AA
Baldwinsville 35 – Corcoran 20 Final
Cicero-North Syracuse 17 – Liverpool 0 Final
Class A
Indian River 30 – West Genesee 8 Final
Christian Brothers Academy 22 – Fayetteville-Manlius 12 Final
Class B
New Hartford 49 – Institute of Technology Central 20 Final
Homer 62 – Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 49 Final
Class D
Dolgeville 34 – Cato-Meridian 6 Final
Adirondack 36 – Sandy Creek 6 Final
Independent Championship
Mexico 24 – Pulaski 17 Final
Section 3 Girls Volleyball
Class AA
Fayevette-Manlius 3 – Cicero-North Syracuse 1 Final (11-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)
Class B
Marcellus 3 – Westhill 1 Final (25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19)