Friday Night Fever September 10th

(WSYR-TV) — Even though last week was week 1, this is the week most of our area teams kicked off the season. Watch Steve, Mario and Alex as they show you the action.

SECTION 3 WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD 

CLASS AA 

Cicero-North Syracuse 37 FINAL 

Nottingham 8 

CLASS A 

CBA 34 FINAL 

W’Boro 18 

Fayetteville-Manlius 54 FINAL 

Carthage 14 

East Syracuse Minoa 28 FINAL 

Central Square 8 

Homer 61 FINAL 

Chittenango 14 

Oneida 29 FINAL 

Cortland 0 

Central Valley Academy 14 FINAL 

Marcellus 13 

CLASS C 

Cazenovia 34 FINAL 

Solvay 7 

Skaneateles 50 FINAL 

Clinton 0 

Bishop Ludden 68 FINAL 

Utica Notre Dame 10  

Little Falls 34 FINAL 

Canastota 28 

CLASS D 

Adirondack 47 FINAL 

Onondaga 6 

NON-LEAGUE

Jordan-Elbridge 34 FINAL 

Port Byron/Union Springs 14 

EIGHT MAN 

Sauquoit Valley 42 FINAL 

Bishop Grimes 24 

