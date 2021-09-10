Friday Night Fever September 10th

(WSYR-TV) — Even though last week was week 1, this is the week most of our area teams kicked off the season. Watch Steve, Mario and Alex as they show you the action.
SECTION 3 WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD
CLASS AA
Cicero-North Syracuse 37 FINAL
Nottingham 8
CLASS A
CBA 34 FINAL
W’Boro 18
Fayetteville-Manlius 54 FINAL
Carthage 14
East Syracuse Minoa 28 FINAL
Central Square 8
Homer 61 FINAL
Chittenango 14
Oneida 29 FINAL
Cortland 0
Central Valley Academy 14 FINAL
Marcellus 13
CLASS C
Cazenovia 34 FINAL
Solvay 7
Skaneateles 50 FINAL
Clinton 0
Bishop Ludden 68 FINAL
Utica Notre Dame 10
Little Falls 34 FINAL
Canastota 28
CLASS D
Adirondack 47 FINAL
Onondaga 6
NON-LEAGUE
Jordan-Elbridge 34 FINAL
Port Byron/Union Springs 14
EIGHT MAN
Sauquoit Valley 42 FINAL
Bishop Grimes 24