Friday Night Fever: The top high school basketball and hockey highlights from across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — High school basketball and hockey highlights from across Central New York on Jan. 3.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Boys Basketball:

  • Faith Heritage at Onondaga Central
  • ESM at Fowler
  • South Jefferson at Cazenovia
  • Homer at Chittenango
  • Corcoran at Fayetteville-Manlius

Girls Basketball:

  • Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Liverpool
  • St. Mary’s at Jamesville-DeWitt
  • Chittenango at CBA
  • Cazenovia at Solvay
  • Onondaga Central at Westhill

Hockey:

  • Pelham at Skaneateles

