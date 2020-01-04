Friday Night Fever: The top high school basketball and hockey highlights from across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — High school basketball and hockey highlights from across Central New York on Jan. 3.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Boys Basketball:
- Faith Heritage at Onondaga Central
- ESM at Fowler
- South Jefferson at Cazenovia
- Homer at Chittenango
- Corcoran at Fayetteville-Manlius
Girls Basketball:
- Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Liverpool
- St. Mary’s at Jamesville-DeWitt
- Chittenango at CBA
- Cazenovia at Solvay
- Onondaga Central at Westhill
Hockey:
- Pelham at Skaneateles
