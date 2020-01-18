Friday Night Fever: The top high school basketball highlights from around Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Check out the top high school basketball highlights from January 17 on Friday Night Fever.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Boys Basketball:
- LaFayette vs. Manlius Pebble Hill
- Auburn vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
- Corcoran vs. Liverpool
- Marcellus vs. Bishop Ludden
- Henninger vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
- Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville
- Central Square vs. PSLA at Fowler
Girls Basketball:
- West Genesee vs. Nottingham
- Skaneateles vs. CBA
- Bishop Ludden vs. Marcellus
- Corcoran vs. Liverpool
- Cortland vs. East Syracuse-Minoa
- Homer vs. Bishop Grimes
- Fayetteville-Manlius vs. Henninger
