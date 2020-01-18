Closings
Friday Night Fever: The top high school basketball highlights from around Central New York

Friday Night Fever
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Check out the top high school basketball highlights from January 17 on Friday Night Fever.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Boys Basketball:

  • LaFayette vs. Manlius Pebble Hill
  • Auburn vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
  • Corcoran vs. Liverpool
  • Marcellus vs. Bishop Ludden
  • Henninger vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
  • Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Baldwinsville
  • Central Square vs. PSLA at Fowler

Girls Basketball:

  • West Genesee vs. Nottingham
  • Skaneateles vs. CBA
  • Bishop Ludden vs. Marcellus
  • Corcoran vs. Liverpool
  • Cortland vs. East Syracuse-Minoa
  • Homer vs. Bishop Grimes
  • Fayetteville-Manlius vs. Henninger

For more local sports, follow Steve Infanti on Twitter @SteveInfantiNC9

