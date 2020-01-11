Closings
Friday Night Fever: Top high school basketball highlights from across CNY

Friday Night Fever
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Check out the top high school basketball highlights from across Central New York from January 10, 2020.

Games featured in the highlight:

Boys Basketball:

  • Baldwinsville vs. Henninger
  • Nottingham vs. Liverpool
  • Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Corcoran
  • Fayetteville-Manlius vs. West Genesee
  • Faith Heritage vs. Weedsport
  • East Syracuse Minoa vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
  • Cazenovia vs. ITC
  • Phoenix vs. Marcellus
  • Jordan-Elbridge vs. Westhill

Girls Basketball:

  • East Syracuse Minoa vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
  • RFA vs. CBA
  • Henninger vs. Baldwinsville
  • Corcoran vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
  • Fayetteville-Manlius vs. West Genesee
  • Jordan-Elbridge vs. Westhill

