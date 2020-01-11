Friday Night Fever: Top high school basketball highlights from across CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Check out the top high school basketball highlights from across Central New York from January 10, 2020.
Games featured in the highlight:
Boys Basketball:
- Baldwinsville vs. Henninger
- Nottingham vs. Liverpool
- Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Corcoran
- Fayetteville-Manlius vs. West Genesee
- Faith Heritage vs. Weedsport
- East Syracuse Minoa vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
- Cazenovia vs. ITC
- Phoenix vs. Marcellus
- Jordan-Elbridge vs. Westhill
Girls Basketball:
- East Syracuse Minoa vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
- RFA vs. CBA
- Henninger vs. Baldwinsville
- Corcoran vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
- Fayetteville-Manlius vs. West Genesee
- Jordan-Elbridge vs. Westhill
