Friday Night Fever Week 6 preview

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to believe but there are just two weeks left in the Section 3 football regular season. In this penultimate week playoff positioning will be more defined. Here is what to expect when teams kickoff on Friday Night Fever this week.

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

Corcoran has opened some eyes with four straight wins. I’m curious to see if the Cougars can keep the streak going against C-NS on Friday. There’s a good chance the winner of this game will end up being the #1 seed in the Class AA playoffs.

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

Skanateles is going to be a heavy favorite when they visit Bishop Ludden Friday night and rightfully so. What I am interested in is how Ludden’s offense is going to keep up with the Lakers who average over 50 PPG. The Gaelic Knights have one of the more explosive players in the section with Naz Kinsey at quarterback. This one could be a shootout.

Here are the games slated to have highlights on Friday Night Fever: