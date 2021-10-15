Friday Night Fever Week 6

(WSYR-TV) — Crucial week for area teams battling for playoff position. Watch all of Friday Night Fever for Week 6 in the video player above.
Here’s a look at some of the scores from FNF:
- Proctor 56 – Nottingham 8 Final
- West Genesee 21 – CBA 0 Final
- RFA 7 – Liverpool 42 Final
- Corcoran 0 – C-NS 34 Final
- PSLA Fowler 44 – J-E 22 Final
- Marcellus 0 – ITC 21 Final
- South Jefferson 8 – Westhill 50 Final
- Skaneateles 28 – Bishop Ludden 6 Final
- Clinton 27 – Solvay 34 Final
- Central Square 8 – Whitesboro 32 Final
- Cato-Meridian 14 – Adirondack 30 Final
- Onondaga Central 14 – Sandy Creek 39 Final