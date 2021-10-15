Friday Night Fever Week 6

(WSYR-TV) — Crucial week for area teams battling for playoff position. Watch all of Friday Night Fever for Week 6 in the video player above.

Here’s a look at some of the scores from FNF:

  • Proctor 56 – Nottingham 8 Final 
  • West Genesee 21 – CBA 0 Final 
  • RFA 7 – Liverpool 42 Final
  • Corcoran 0 – C-NS 34 Final 
  • PSLA Fowler 44 – J-E 22 Final 
  • Marcellus 0 – ITC 21 Final 
  • South Jefferson 8 – Westhill 50 Final 
  • Skaneateles 28 – Bishop Ludden 6 Final 
  • Clinton 27 – Solvay 34 Final 
  • Central Square 8 – Whitesboro 32 Final 
  • Cato-Meridian 14 – Adirondack 30 Final 
  • Onondaga Central 14 – Sandy Creek 39 Final 

