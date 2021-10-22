Friday Night Fever – Week 7

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — Did you miss the regular season finale of the Section 3 football season? Don’t worry, you can watch all the action, plus some playoff action on the pitch in week 7 of FNF.
Here are scores from Week 7 of Friday Night Fever:
Beaver River 0 – Cato-Meridian 50 Final
RFA 0 – Baldwinsville 1 Final-BSOC
Liverpool 0 – Corcoran 8 Final
ITC 8 – Westhill 6 Final
Fulton 0 – West Genesee 32 Final
Homer 55 – Marcellus 26 Final
Camden 38 – Chittenango 21 Final
CBA 26 – F-M 31 Final
Cortland 14 – South Jefferson 7 Final
C-NS 41 – RFA 6 Final
Cortland 0 – ESM 7 Final-BSOC
Auburn 0 – ESM 5 Final-GSOC
CBA 3 – J-D 1 Final-BSOC
Central Square 2 – Watertown 0 Final-BSOC