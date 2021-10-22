Friday Night Fever – Week 7

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — Did you miss the regular season finale of the Section 3 football season? Don’t worry, you can watch all the action, plus some playoff action on the pitch in week 7 of FNF.

Here are scores from Week 7 of Friday Night Fever:

Beaver River 0 – Cato-Meridian 50 Final

RFA 0 – Baldwinsville 1 Final-BSOC

Liverpool 0 – Corcoran 8 Final

ITC 8 – Westhill 6 Final

Fulton 0 – West Genesee 32 Final

Homer 55 – Marcellus 26 Final

Camden 38 – Chittenango 21 Final

CBA 26 – F-M 31 Final

Cortland 14 – South Jefferson 7 Final

C-NS 41 – RFA 6 Final

Cortland 0 – ESM 7 Final-BSOC

Auburn 0 – ESM 5 Final-GSOC

CBA 3 – J-D 1 Final-BSOC

Central Square 2 – Watertown 0 Final-BSOC