It’s the final countdown! Week 7 Friday Night Fever Preview

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — It is the final week of the Section 3 football regular season but that is not the only hot ticket around Central New York Friday Night.

Along with Orange Madness at The Dome and the finale of regular season football, the postseason is in full swing on the Section 3 pitch. Both versions of football will be featured tonight on Friday Night Fever.

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

“We’re entering the final week of the regular season and I still don’t know for sure who the best team is in Class AA. So far this season, Baldwinsville has beaten Liverpool, Liverpool has beaten C-NS, C-NS has beaten Corcoran, and Corcoran has beaten Baldwinsville. With that in mind, I’m really looking forward to this game between the Warriors and Cougars – it could be a playoff preview. The Class AA sectionals should be fun.”

Mario Sacco – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

We have hit the final week of the regular season, and still there is a lot to be determined. Corcoran’s four game winning streak came to an end last week at C-NS. Can the Cougars bounce back at home against Liverpool? A Warriors win locks up the top spot in Class AA.

Indian River seems to be the front runner for Class A, but who could challenge them? F-M’s only loss is to IR. The Hornets have been off since October 8th but could make it four straight wins if they defeat CBA on Friday.

The West Division race for second is on the line in Class B when Syracuse ITC travels to Westhill. Both teams, along with Marcellus, are 3-3 overall.

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

Now, there is nothing quite like playoff football, but we aren’t there yet. That’s why I’m excited to make my way to the pitch tonight and catch some games with BIG stakes. Tonight it’s fútbol for me, not football.

Here is a the list of games scheduled to have highlights tonight on FNF: