NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) -- New York State Police has charged Amber Suprunchik with a pair of felonies resulting in a hit and run accident in Cincinnatus this past June.

The 36-year-old Dolgeville resident is accused of hitting two people on bicycles on State Route 26 and not stopping, police say. Kitt Warren, 67, of DeRuyter, was killed and John Rutan, 67, of McGraw suffered non-life-threatening injuries.