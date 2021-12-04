WATCH: Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The winter sports season gets its turn at Friday Night Fever, but that is not before CBA puts a bow on the football season with its first state title since 2004.

Class A State Football Championship

CBA 32 – Somers 21 Final

Boys Basketball

Fabius-Pompey 46 – MPH 56 Final

ITC 53 – PSLA at Fowler 44 Final

Proctor 28 – West Genesee 56 Final

Nottingham 49 – Henninger 54 Final

Weedsport 72 – Faith Heritage 52 Final

Onondaga 53 – LaFayette 36 Final

C-NS 62 – Elmira 47 Final

SAS 63 – Baldwinsville 57 Final

Girls Basketball

Phoenix 51 – Solvay 27 Final

Boys Hockey

Baldwinsville 5 – CBA/J-D 2 Final

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area