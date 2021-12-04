WATCH: Friday Night Fever

(WSYR-TV) — The winter sports season gets its turn at Friday Night Fever, but that is not before CBA puts a bow on the football season with its first state title since 2004.
Class A State Football Championship
CBA 32 – Somers 21 Final
Boys Basketball
Fabius-Pompey 46 – MPH 56 Final
ITC 53 – PSLA at Fowler 44 Final
Proctor 28 – West Genesee 56 Final
Nottingham 49 – Henninger 54 Final
Weedsport 72 – Faith Heritage 52 Final
Onondaga 53 – LaFayette 36 Final
C-NS 62 – Elmira 47 Final
SAS 63 – Baldwinsville 57 Final
Girls Basketball
Phoenix 51 – Solvay 27 Final
Boys Hockey
Baldwinsville 5 – CBA/J-D 2 Final