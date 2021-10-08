Week 5 of Friday Night Fever: Here is what to expect

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — There are just three games left in the regular season. The margin for error is incredibly thin for some teams the rest of the way. Here is what to expect this week.

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

Class C takes center stage this week with the Cazenovia-Skaneateles showdown set for Saturday afternoon. Don’t forget though, there’s a battle of unbeatens in Class C scheduled for the night before as well with General Brown (4-0) hosting Bishop Ludden (3-0). Are all four teams serious sectional title contenders? We should have a clearer picture by Saturday evening.

Mario Sacco – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

In Class AA can anyone slow down C-NS? That answer might be Corcoran. The Cougars handed Baldwinsville their second straight loss last week. Since falling in Week 1 at Proctor, Corcoran has rattled off three straight wins. They’ll look to make it four Friday night at home against RFA.

In Class C, four teams enter the week unbeaten, but only two will remain after this week. Saturday’s Skaneateles at Cazenovia game should draw a great crowd. Skaneateles currently is ranked second in the State in Class C. Bishop Ludden will look to stay perfect when they travel to General Brown Friday. The Gaelic Knights are averaging over 50 points a game.

One other game to keep an eye on….Cato-Meridian is one of three unbeaten teams left in Section III Class D. The Blue Devils hit the road Friday night to take on Onondaga.

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

The Star Wars Cup is always must see in Section 3. C-NS has dominated the rivalry winning four-of-five against Liverpool. But that is why they play the game, right. Just two years ago, the Warriors weren’t supposed to beat a heavily favored Northstars team but ended up shutting them out 10-0. It’s going to take another out of this world effort Friday night.

Here’s a look at the 14 games scheduled to have highlights on this week’s Friday Night Fever:

PSLA Fowler at Phoenix 6:30pm

C-NS at Liverpool 6:30pm (feature)

Auburn at West Genesee 6pm

RFA at Corcoran 6pm

South Jefferson at Tech Central (Fowler Stadium) 7pm

ESM at F-M 7pm

NY Mills at Bishop Grimes 7pm

Marcellus at Cortland 6:30

Solvay at Southern Hills 7pm

Cato- Meridian at Onondaga Central 7pm

Westmoreland at Mexico 6:30pm

Carthage at Central Square 6:30pm

Whitesboro at Fulton 6:30pm

Bishop Ludden at General Brown 7pm