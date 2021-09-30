Week Four of Friday Night Fever – Here’s what to expect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Section 3 football season is at the halfway point. As the calendar turns to October, teams are starting to see playoff possibilities in the distance.

Yes, playoffs.

Here is what the NewsChannel 9 sports team is looking forward to this Friday night.

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

How much better is Skaneateles than the rest of the competition in Class C? We should have a much better idea by the end of next week. The Lakers have back-to-back games on the schedule against a pair of unbeaten teams in Southern Hills and Cazenovia. Through its first three games, Skaneateles has outscored its opponents 160-0. That degree of dominance cannot continue — or can it?

Mario Sacco – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

After a nice win against Whitesboro, F-M heads to Camillus for another marquee matchup against West Genesee. The Wildcats are coming off a win at ESM. Can the Wildcats slow down the ground game of TJ Conley? West Genny did an excellent job of stopping the air attack last week of Tyler Bell and ESM.

In Class B, Homer looks to be the best team in the West. Second place though is on the line, as Westhill clashes with Marcellus.

Skaneateles has put up 160 points and has yet to give up one. The Lakers welcome an unbeaten Southern Hills team that has outscored its opponents 74-19. This one will go a long way for the top seed in Class C.

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

I hate to sound repetitive, not only because I was on the nose last week with pointing out how good Skaneateles was last week, but Steve and Mario have now taken notice as well. The Lakers are flat out good. No, let me clarify, dominant. 160-0 is the collective score between Skaneateles and their opponents. We thought those Pat Hackler led Lakers teams were good. Well, this year’s version led by James Musso might be better.

What’s On Tap

Currently, NC9 has ten games guaranteed to have highlights on Friday Night Fever, with the possibility of 15 making the broadcast.

Here is the list of games scheduled to have highlights:

F-M at West Genesee 6pm

Mexico at Fowler 7pm

B’ville at Corcoran 6pm

Clinton at Ludden 6:30pm

Westhill at Marcellus 7pm

Southern Hills at Skaneateles 6:30pm

Central Square at Auburn 6:30pm

Tupper Lake at Weedsport 6:30pm

Oswego at Port Byron 7:00pm

CBA at ESM 6:30

Here are the games that possibly could have highlights on FNF: