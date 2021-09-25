Week Three: Friday Night Fever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The NewsChannel 9 Sports team would like to send their support to the Carthage Community and the Christman family during this difficult time. A touching tribute tonight by schools across Section III by wearing red in support of Tyler Christman.

Here is a full list of scores from the games we featured on the Friday Night Fever. If you would like to watch the highlights, click on the link above.

Class AA

C-NS – 40

Baldwinsville – 7

Liverpool – 34

Nottingham – 18

Class A

CBA – 40

Auburn – 6

Fayetteville-Manlius – 28

Whitesboro – 20

West Genesee – 27

ESM – 11

Class B

New Hartford – 54

Chittenango – 0

Marcellus – 57

South Jefferson – 14

Class C/D

Dolgeville – 36

Solvay – 7

Onondaga – 26

Beaver River – 6

Others:

Hannibal – 24

Jordan-Elbridge – 6