Week Three: Friday Night Fever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The NewsChannel 9 Sports team would like to send their support to the Carthage Community and the Christman family during this difficult time. A touching tribute tonight by schools across Section III by wearing red in support of Tyler Christman.
Here is a full list of scores from the games we featured on the Friday Night Fever. If you would like to watch the highlights, click on the link above.
Class AA
C-NS – 40
Baldwinsville – 7
Liverpool – 34
Nottingham – 18
Class A
CBA – 40
Auburn – 6
Fayetteville-Manlius – 28
Whitesboro – 20
West Genesee – 27
ESM – 11
Class B
New Hartford – 54
Chittenango – 0
Marcellus – 57
South Jefferson – 14
Class C/D
Dolgeville – 36
Solvay – 7
Onondaga – 26
Beaver River – 6
Others:
Hannibal – 24
Jordan-Elbridge – 6