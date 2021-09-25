Week Three: Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The NewsChannel 9 Sports team would like to send their support to the Carthage Community and the Christman family during this difficult time. A touching tribute tonight by schools across Section III by wearing red in support of Tyler Christman.

Class AA
C-NS – 40
Baldwinsville – 7

Liverpool – 34
Nottingham – 18

Class A
CBA – 40
Auburn – 6

Fayetteville-Manlius – 28
Whitesboro – 20

West Genesee – 27
ESM – 11

Class B
New Hartford – 54
Chittenango – 0

Marcellus – 57
South Jefferson – 14

Class C/D
Dolgeville – 36
Solvay – 7

Onondaga – 26
Beaver River – 6

Others:
Hannibal – 24
Jordan-Elbridge – 6

