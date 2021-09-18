Week Two: Friday Night Fever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
It was another action packed Friday on the high school gridiron, as NewsChannel 9 brought you highlights from a dozen games.
Baldwinsville went on the road and knocked off Liverpool. The Bees are now 3-0. C-NS picked up an impressive win at home, rolling past Proctor.
Here is a full list of scores from the games we featured on the Friday Night Fever. If you would like to watch the highlights, click on the link above.
Class AA
Baldwinsville – 20
Liverpool – 14
C-NS – 33
Utica Proctor – 6
RFA – 30
Henninger – 24
Class A
ESM – 53
Fulton – 20
Indian River – 50
F-M – 21
Whitesboro – 23
Auburn – 6
Class B
Bishop Ludden – 30
Solvay – 7
Chittenango – 45
Westhill – 26
New Hartford – 48
Cortland – 6
Class D
Cato-Meridian – 16
Sandy Creek – 8
Other Scores:
PSLA at Fowler – 26
Port Byron/Union Springs – 0
Beaver River – 28
Oswego – 8