What to expect in week 2 of Friday Night Fever

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — After week one of Friday Night Fever, the NewsChannel 9 Sports Department is gearing up for their second show of the season.

Here is what the crew is excited about in Week 2:

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

Baldwinsville is the only 2-0 team in Class AA right now. Could the Bees be the best team in Section III? We should learn the answer these next two weeks. B’ville is at Liverpool on Friday, then home for C-NS next Friday.

Mario Sacco – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

Week Two brings us two marque matchups in AA. Baldwinsville travels to Liverpool looking to stay unbeaten. The Warriors are coming off a blowout win at home over Henninger. I’ll take Liverpool by 3.

Over at Bragman Stadium, C-NS plays host to Proctor. A rematch of the Section finals from a few years ago. Can the Raiders pull off the upset on the road? I don’t think so. I like the Northstars 21-13.

Other games to keep an eye on:

F-M at Indian River. Warriors first game since dealing with Covid problems.

CBA at Central Square. Can the Brothers keep the momentum rolling after a big win last week against Whitesboro?

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

The low hanging fruit is in Class AA this week. Baldwinsville and Liverpool are itching to overtake C-NS and dethrone the Northstars. The winner of this week’s B’Ville-L’pool matchup will be setup to have a shot at exactly that.

Meanwhile, down in Class A, F-M gets their first real test in their new division with perennial Class A power Indian River. The Hornets might receive A’s best punch. How will they respond?

Here’s a look at the upcoming Friday games that a schedule to have highlights on NewsChannel 9: