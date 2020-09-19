Fulton parents protest fall sports postponement

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents gathered on the football field in Fulton on Friday night to show their disagreement with the postponement of fall sports.
The parents are upset with the decision by the Fulton City School District to postpone all low and moderate risk sports.
Parents said that it isn’t fair that other districts in their league get to play, while their kids have to sit out the season.
Our children are frustrated. We’re frustrated as parents that one of the safest things they could be doing is being outdoors right now and it’s not happening.Beth Nicholson — Parent of Fulton athlete
High-risk sports were already pushed to the spring in New York State, but some sports like cross country, golf, tennis and soccer were cleared to start practicing on Sept. 21.
Some Board of Education members expressed concerns that fall sports could compromise the health and safety of students as athletes interact with other school districts.
