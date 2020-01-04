Game of the Week: Fast pace game expected between Westhill and CBA

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It was clear from just a few minutes of talking with the CBA and Westhill girls basketball teams that both squads love to push the ball. This could make for an exciting high paced game when these two teams meet up on Monday night for NewsChannel 9’s Game of the Week.

CBA’s fast style of play has led the Brothers to a 7-0 start, and CBA is winning by an average margin of victory of 34.5 points. However none of these stats scare the Warriors, who made it to the section final in Class B last season.

Westhill has had an up and down season at 4-4, but the Warriors say they just need to get off to better starts.

Jenna Larabee has been a focal point for Westhill this season, leading the Warriors in points in every game.

CBA has a two-headed monster when it comes to scoring, with forwards Brooke Jarvis and Leanna Heitmann.

If the game between Westhill and CBA isn’t decided by their top scorers, then it will most likely come down to which point guard can get their players the ball in the best spots.

One thing you can count on for Monday is that Westhill and CBA will both be well prepared, as Sue Ludwig and John Niland are two of the most highly regarded coaches in Central New York.

The game tips off at 6:45 p.m. from Westhill High School on Monday, and can be live streamed on the NewsChannel 9 website or mobile app.

