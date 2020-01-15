WATCH: Bishop Grimes vs. CBA boys basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Bishop Grimes Cobras (7-3) and the CBA Brothers (5-5) will face off in a Section III battle on the hardwood tonight.

CBA coach Buddy Wleklinski got his 500th career victory as a coach on Saturday, and his friend, and rival on the court tonight, Bob McKenney, head coach for the Cobras, is trying for his 600th victory. CBA is 4-0 at home this season and will look to keep their perfect record intact as McKenney goes for his milestone victory.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off and will be streamed only on LocalSYR.com. Mario Sacco and Anthony Scott will be on the call. Click the player above to watch the action!