SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Since losing two of their first three games, the Solvay basketball team has responded by winning 11 of their last 12, and they are now a threat to win the section. The Bearcats will play host to a red-hot Homer team on Monday night for NewsChannel 9's Game of the Week.

One reason for Solvay's success this season is their seniors.