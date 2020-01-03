WATCH: West Genesee vs. Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — LocalSYR.com’s Game of the Week kicks off the year with a matchup between the West Genesee Wildcats and the Baldwinsville Bees. The teams feature two of the best basketball talents in Central New York and both teams are 5-2.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., but could be delayed due to the JV game beforehand. Click the video player above to watch the game.