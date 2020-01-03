Live Now
Inside the Buffalo Huddle

WATCH: West Genesee vs. Baldwinsville

Game of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — LocalSYR.com’s Game of the Week kicks off the year with a matchup between the West Genesee Wildcats and the Baldwinsville Bees. The teams feature two of the best basketball talents in Central New York and both teams are 5-2.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., but could be delayed due to the JV game beforehand. Click the video player above to watch the game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected