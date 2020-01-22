WATCH: Westhill vs. Bishop Ludden boys basketball

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Watch the Westhill boys basketball team (6-4) take on Bishop Ludden (11-1) as part of NewsChannel 9’s High School Hoops Game of the Week.

The Warriors will be hungry for an upset over the Gaelic Knights, as they have won 6 of their past 7 games. For Bishop Ludden, they are looking to solidify themselves as a powerhouse in Section III with a win.

Mario Sacco and Steve Infanti will be on the call with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.