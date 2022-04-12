ITHACA, N.Y. – Emily Hawryschuk posted a career-high 11 points to lead the No. 4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 20-9 victory at Cornell on Tuesday. The Orange trailed by three in the second quarter, but outscored the Big Red 17-3 the remainder of the game.

Hawryschuk’s performance ranks among the best in program history. Her 11 points and seven goals tie for second on Syracuse’s single-game record lists. The seven goals also tie her career high and increase her career total to 253. Hawryschuk needs eight goals to surpass current head coach Kayla Treanor as the program’s all-time leader in goals.

Hawryschuk led the Orange (11-3) in a back-and-forth first half with three goals. The squads entered the second quarter tied at 3-3 before Cornell (7-5) scored three consecutive goals to take a 6-3 lead with 7:48 on the clock.

It was all Orange from that point on. Freshman Payton Rowley ended the Cornell scoring run when she netted her second goal of the day on an assist from classmate Olivia Adamson. That goal was the first of nine straight for Syracuse that gave the Orange a 12-6 lead with 2:16 to play in the third quarter. Hawryschuk scored three goals during the run, which featured six different goal scorers.

The Big Red recorded the final two goals of the third quarter, but Syracuse opened the fourth quarter with eight unanswered goals to pull away. The Orange outscored the Big Red, 8-1, in the final quarter for the 20-9 victory.

While the offense was clicking, the defense held its opponent to less than 10 goals for the sixth time this season. Tessa Queri recorded a career-high five ground balls, while goalkeeper Kimber Hower finished with nine saves. In addition, Kate Mashewske posted 11 draw controls.