High school basketball begins in Section III

(WSYR-TV) — With high-risk sports approved to play again in New York State, Tuesday marks the first night of the basketball season in Section III.

There are many new protocols in place to keep the players, coaches, and referees safe. Despite these new protocols, this is a night that athletes across Section III have been waiting for.

Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light, school districts have been busy putting together plans to let their athletes play.

The number one concern has been safety. Just for NewsChannel 9 to be able to come and film at a basketball game, our sports team has to fill out a screening form.

The biggest change that people will see is that all athletes, coaches, and officials will be wearing masks during competition.

Most schools have adopted a policy of no fans, but like on Tuesday night, you can watch the game through a streaming service.

If a positive COVID-19 test does arise, the team will have to pause activities for 10 days.

For Liverpool Head Coach Ryan Blackwell, things may look different, but it’s great to see kids competing again.

Along with their homework, and the things that they are doing, Zoom classes… It is a lot. It is a lot of information. It’s a lot to throw at them. One day at a time. We are going to take it as it goes. We have, hopefully, 12 to 14 games in a five-week span. There is a lot going on, but a lot still has to fall into place for us to be able to play a full season. Liverpool Head Coach Ryan Blackwell

A lot of schools will be streaming their games. One of the best places to check for streaming links would be each school’s Twitter account.