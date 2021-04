NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — O-H-I-O! Kaia Henderson has found her new college home.

The New Hartford star tweeted out her committment to the Buckeyes Friday.

Henderson, who has put up over 2,000 career points for the Spartans, committed after an unofficial visit to Columbus Monday, according to Lindsay Kramer.

Ohio State won out over other in-state offers from the likes of Syracuse, Colgate and St. Bonaventure.