Section III basketball brackets updated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first week of high school playoff basketball action is in the books. A few of the top teams have already been eliminated, as teams are now getting ready for their semi-final games.

Below is an updated version of the brackets, before the Section III semi-finals tip-off later this week.

Boys Basketball:

Class AA: Games played on Sunday, March 1 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

#9 Rome Free Academy vs. #4 Baldwinsville – 1:45 p.m.

#3 Bishop Ludden vs. #2 Corcoran – 12:00 p.m.

Class A: Games played on Friday, Feb. 28 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

#8 Bishop Grimes vs. #4 CBA – 7:15 p.m.

#3 East Syracuse-Minoa vs. #2 Jamesville-DeWitt – 5:30 p.m.

Class B: Games played on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

#5 Marcellus vs. #1 Lowville – 8:15 p.m.

#3 General Brown vs. #2 Solvay – 6:30 p.m.

Class C: Games played on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

Game 10: #8 Utica Academy of Science vs. #1 Weedsport – Quarterfinal game (Played at Weedsport)

#5 Onondaga vs. Winner of Game 10 – 4:30 p.m.

#3 West Canada Valley vs. #2 Cooperstown – 2:45 p.m.

Class D: Games played on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

Game 10: #13 Brookfield vs. #5 Copenhagen – Quarterfinal game (Played at Copenhagen)

Winner of Game 10 vs. #1 DeRuyter – 12:45 p.m.

#3 Old Forge vs. #2 Lyme – 11:00 a.m.

To view all of the boys brackets, and look at past results click here.

Girls Basketball:

Class AA: Games played on Sunday, March 1 at the SRC Arena at OCC.

#5 Rome Free Academy vs. #1 Baldwinsville – 3:45 p.m.

#3 West Genesee vs. #2 Cicero-North Syracuse – 5:30 p.m.

Class A: Games played on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Allyn Gym at OCC.

#5 Whitesboro vs. #1 CBA – 3:45 p.m.

#6 New Hartford vs. #2 Jamesville-DeWitt – 5:30 p.m.

Class B: Semifinal matchups will be posted on Friday, February 27.

Class C: Games played on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Allyn Gym at OCC.

#4 West Canada Valley vs. #1 Weedsport – 12:00 p.m.

#3 Cooperstown vs. #2 Onondaga – 1:45 p.m.

Class D: Games played on Sunday, March 1 at the Allyn Gym at OCC.

#4 Lyme vs. #1 Brookfield – 11:30 a.m.

Winner of Game 9 vs. #2 Hamilton – 1:15 p.m.

Game 9: #6 Madison vs. #3 Copenhagen – Quarterfinal game (Played at Copenhagen)

To view all of the girls brackets, and look at past results click here.

All Section III championship games will be played on Saturday, March 7.

