SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Section III Class A basketball semi-finals, scheduled for Friday evening, have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The games will be rescheduled as follows:

Monday, February 28: Girl’s semi-finals at SRC Arena

Indian River vs. Bishop Ludden at 5:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1: Boy’s semi-finals at SRC Arena