CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

High School football returned to Central New York Friday. Cicero-North Syracuse played host to Baldwinsville. This was the first game in Central New York since 2019.

The three-time reigning section champs were unstoppable. C-NS senior quarterback J.J. Razmovski threw four touchdown passes on the night helping lead the Northstars to a 35-0 win over the Bees.