Here’s a pigskin primer as Friday Night Fever starts to heat up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite some Section 3 teams kicking off the 2021 season last week, the season begins in earnest Friday night.

16 games are slated for the first Friday Night Fever of the “Fall.” NewsChannel 9 we’ll have cameras at 11 games and could feature highlights from as many as 14.

Here’s a look at the games scheduled to have highlights on FNF:

C-NS at Nottingham 6:30pm

Whitesboro at CBA 7pm (feature)

Carthage at F-M 7pm

Central Square at ESM 7pm

Oneida at Cortland 6:30

Chittenango at Homer 7pm

Cazenovia at Solvay 6:30

Utica ND at Bishop Ludden 6:30

Clinton at Skaneateles 6:30

Adirondack at Onondaga Central 7pm

J-E at Port Byron 7pm

After the kickoffs, the NC9 Sports Department will bring you the action and this is what they are most looking forward to Friday night.

Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director

“Looking at the Friday football schedule, the game I’m most looking forward to seeing is C-NS at Nottingham. The Northstars opened up with a really tough opponent from Clifton, NJ and lost by three touchdowns inside the Dome. I’m curious to see how the reigning Section III champs respond on the road at Nottingham.”

Mario Sacco – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

“The first official week of the season has a few matchups to keep an eye on. The first being Whitesboro at CBA. This could be an early playoff preview in Class A. The Warriors are always a physical team, but can they stop a very good CBA offense led by Syair Torrence.

I’m also looking forward to the Carthage at F-M game. It seemed like every game this Spring was an overtime game for the Hornets. Can a Carthage team that played in the state finals a few years ago get back to that success? I look for this one to be a very high scoring game.

Time to strap on the pads and get after it…Seeya out at the games….

Alex Sims – NC9 Sports Anchor/Reporter

“So many teams love the fact that they really haven’t stopped since the spring. So, they feel more prepared than ever before. More teams are motivated and are excited to see how the quick turnaround will effect teams in the area – So am I!”

Erik Columbia – NC9 Digital Reporter

“CBA and Whitesboro are two of the biggest names in Section 3 football. But with CBA in AA over the years and W’boro in A, they haven’t had a chance to clash. That changes Friday.”