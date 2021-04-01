Skaneateles Lakers open up spring football season with 18-0 win over Cazenovia

(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles opened its spring football season hosting Cazenovia.

Early in the second quarter, James Musso hooks up with Patrick Herr giving Skaneateles a 12-0 lead.

The first possession of the second half, it’s Musso lobbing it up to Grayson Brunelle, who makes a great one-handed grab.

A few plays later, Musso goes right back to Patrick Herr on the post and he takes it down inside the 5-yard line and Brunelle does the rest, pounding his way in from a yard out.

Skaneateles opens the season by shutting out Cazenovia, 18-0 the final.