The new year started off with a bang on the Friday Night Fever. From a double-overtime thriller at SAS to the annual Pink Out event at F-M, NewsChannel 9 brought you highlights from over a half dozen games. Missed any of the action, click on the video player above for the highlights.

Boys

F-M – 67

C-NS – 59

West Genesee – 79

Nottingham – 55

Baldwinsville – 35

Henninger – 28

Syracuse Academy of Science – 69

CBA – 68 (double-overtime)

Jordan-Elbridge – 57

Onondaga – 45

Girls

C-NS – 67

F-M – 33

Bishop Ludden – 83

Bishop Grimes – 29