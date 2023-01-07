SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The new year started off with a bang on the Friday Night Fever. From a double-overtime thriller at SAS to the annual Pink Out event at F-M, NewsChannel 9 brought you highlights from over a half dozen games. Missed any of the action, click on the video player above for the highlights.
Boys
F-M – 67
C-NS – 59
West Genesee – 79
Nottingham – 55
Baldwinsville – 35
Henninger – 28
Syracuse Academy of Science – 69
CBA – 68 (double-overtime)
Jordan-Elbridge – 57
Onondaga – 45
Girls
C-NS – 67
F-M – 33
Bishop Ludden – 83
Bishop Grimes – 29