The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

8-MAN NORTH WEST DIVISION

Bishop Grimes

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
10-Sep12:00*New York MillsA
17-Sep12:00*West CanadaA
24-Sep12:00Thousand IslandsH
1-Oct12:00Morrisville EatonA
7-Oct7:00*Sauquoit ValleyH
14-Oct7:00WeedsportA
22-Oct12:00South LewisH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Morrisville-Eaton

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*SauquoitA
17-Sep12:00*New York MillsH
24-Sep2:00*CooperstownA
1-Oct12:00Bishop GrimesH
8-Oct12:00South LewisH
14-Oct7:00Thousand IslandsA
22-Oct12:00WeedsportH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

South Lewis

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*CooperstownH
16-Sep7:00*FrankfortH
23-Sep7:00WeedsportA
30-Sep7:00Thousand IslandsH
8-Oct12:00Morrisville EatonA
14-Oct12:00*West CanadaA
22-Oct12:00Bishop GrimesA
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Thousand Islands

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-Sep7:00*Tupper LakeA
9-Sep7:00*West CanadaH
16-Sep7:00*Sauquoit ValleyH
24-Sep12:00Bishop GrimesA
30-Sep7:00South LewisA
7-Oct7:00WeedsportH
14-Oct7:00Morrisville EatonH
21-Oct7:00*FrankfortA
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Weedsport

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-SepTBA*MoraviaA
9-Sep7:00*FrankfortH
17-Sep2:00*CooperstownA
23-Sep7:00South LewisH
30-Sep7:00*New York MillsH
7-Oct7:00Thousand IslandsA
14-Oct7:00Bishop GrimesH
22-Oct12:00Morrisville EatonA
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

8-MAN EAST DIVISION

Cooperstown

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*South LewisA
17-Sep2:00*WeedsportH
24-Sep2:00*Morrisville EatonH
1-Oct2:00Sauquoit ValleyH
8-Oct12:00West CanadaA
15-Oct2:00FrankfortH
22-Oct12:00New York MillsA
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Frankfort

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*WeedsportA
16-Sep7:00*South LewisA
23-Sep7:00SauquoitA
30-Sep7:00West CanadaH
7-Oct7:00New York MillsH
15-Oct2:00CooperstownA
21-Oct7:00*Thousand IslandsH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

New York Mills

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
10-Sep12:00*Bishop GrimesH
16-Sep12:00*Morrisville EatonA
24-Sep12:00West. CanadaH
30-Sep7:00*WeedsportA
7-Oct7:00FrankfortA
14-Oct7:00SauquoitA
21-Oct12:00CooperstownH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Sauquoit Valley

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*Morrisville EatonH
16-Sep7:00*Thousand IslandsA
23-Sep7:00FrankfortH
1-Oct2:00CooperstownA
7-Oct7:00*Bishop GrimesA
14-Oct7:00New York MillsH
21-Oct7:00West CanadaH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

West Canada Valley

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00*Thousand IslandsA
17-Sep12:00*Bishop GrimesH
24-Sep12:00New York MillsA
30-Sep7:00FrankfortA
8-Oct12:00CooperstownH
14-Oct12:00*South LewisH
21-Oct7:00SauquoitA
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover