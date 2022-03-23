The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

8-MAN NORTH WEST DIVISION

Bishop Grimes

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 10-Sep 12:00 *New York Mills A 17-Sep 12:00 *West Canada A 24-Sep 12:00 Thousand Islands H 1-Oct 12:00 Morrisville Eaton A 7-Oct 7:00 *Sauquoit Valley H 14-Oct 7:00 Weedsport A 22-Oct 12:00 South Lewis H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Morrisville-Eaton

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 *Sauquoit A 17-Sep 12:00 *New York Mills H 24-Sep 2:00 *Cooperstown A 1-Oct 12:00 Bishop Grimes H 8-Oct 12:00 South Lewis H 14-Oct 7:00 Thousand Islands A 22-Oct 12:00 Weedsport H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

South Lewis

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 *Cooperstown H 16-Sep 7:00 *Frankfort H 23-Sep 7:00 Weedsport A 30-Sep 7:00 Thousand Islands H 8-Oct 12:00 Morrisville Eaton A 14-Oct 12:00 *West Canada A 22-Oct 12:00 Bishop Grimes A 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Thousand Islands

Date Time Opponent H/A 2-Sep 7:00 *Tupper Lake A 9-Sep 7:00 *West Canada H 16-Sep 7:00 *Sauquoit Valley H 24-Sep 12:00 Bishop Grimes A 30-Sep 7:00 South Lewis A 7-Oct 7:00 Weedsport H 14-Oct 7:00 Morrisville Eaton H 21-Oct 7:00 *Frankfort A 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Weedsport

Date Time Opponent H/A 2-Sep TBA *Moravia A 9-Sep 7:00 *Frankfort H 17-Sep 2:00 *Cooperstown A 23-Sep 7:00 South Lewis H 30-Sep 7:00 *New York Mills H 7-Oct 7:00 Thousand Islands A 14-Oct 7:00 Bishop Grimes H 22-Oct 12:00 Morrisville Eaton A 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

8-MAN EAST DIVISION

Cooperstown

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 *South Lewis A 17-Sep 2:00 *Weedsport H 24-Sep 2:00 *Morrisville Eaton H 1-Oct 2:00 Sauquoit Valley H 8-Oct 12:00 West Canada A 15-Oct 2:00 Frankfort H 22-Oct 12:00 New York Mills A 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Frankfort

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 *Weedsport A 16-Sep 7:00 *South Lewis A 23-Sep 7:00 Sauquoit A 30-Sep 7:00 West Canada H 7-Oct 7:00 New York Mills H 15-Oct 2:00 Cooperstown A 21-Oct 7:00 *Thousand Islands H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

New York Mills

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 10-Sep 12:00 *Bishop Grimes H 16-Sep 12:00 *Morrisville Eaton A 24-Sep 12:00 West. Canada H 30-Sep 7:00 *Weedsport A 7-Oct 7:00 Frankfort A 14-Oct 7:00 Sauquoit A 21-Oct 12:00 Cooperstown H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Sauquoit Valley

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 *Morrisville Eaton H 16-Sep 7:00 *Thousand Islands A 23-Sep 7:00 Frankfort H 1-Oct 2:00 Cooperstown A 7-Oct 7:00 *Bishop Grimes A 14-Oct 7:00 New York Mills H 21-Oct 7:00 West Canada H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

West Canada Valley