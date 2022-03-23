The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.
8-MAN NORTH WEST DIVISION
Bishop Grimes
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|10-Sep
|12:00
|*New York Mills
|A
|17-Sep
|12:00
|*West Canada
|A
|24-Sep
|12:00
|Thousand Islands
|H
|1-Oct
|12:00
|Morrisville Eaton
|A
|7-Oct
|7:00
|*Sauquoit Valley
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00
|Weedsport
|A
|22-Oct
|12:00
|South Lewis
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Morrisville-Eaton
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Sauquoit
|A
|17-Sep
|12:00
|*New York Mills
|H
|24-Sep
|2:00
|*Cooperstown
|A
|1-Oct
|12:00
|Bishop Grimes
|H
|8-Oct
|12:00
|South Lewis
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00
|Thousand Islands
|A
|22-Oct
|12:00
|Weedsport
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
South Lewis
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Cooperstown
|H
|16-Sep
|7:00
|*Frankfort
|H
|23-Sep
|7:00
|Weedsport
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00
|Thousand Islands
|H
|8-Oct
|12:00
|Morrisville Eaton
|A
|14-Oct
|12:00
|*West Canada
|A
|22-Oct
|12:00
|Bishop Grimes
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Thousand Islands
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|7:00
|*Tupper Lake
|A
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*West Canada
|H
|16-Sep
|7:00
|*Sauquoit Valley
|H
|24-Sep
|12:00
|Bishop Grimes
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00
|South Lewis
|A
|7-Oct
|7:00
|Weedsport
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00
|Morrisville Eaton
|H
|21-Oct
|7:00
|*Frankfort
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Weedsport
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|TBA
|*Moravia
|A
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Frankfort
|H
|17-Sep
|2:00
|*Cooperstown
|A
|23-Sep
|7:00
|South Lewis
|H
|30-Sep
|7:00
|*New York Mills
|H
|7-Oct
|7:00
|Thousand Islands
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00
|Bishop Grimes
|H
|22-Oct
|12:00
|Morrisville Eaton
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
8-MAN EAST DIVISION
Cooperstown
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*South Lewis
|A
|17-Sep
|2:00
|*Weedsport
|H
|24-Sep
|2:00
|*Morrisville Eaton
|H
|1-Oct
|2:00
|Sauquoit Valley
|H
|8-Oct
|12:00
|West Canada
|A
|15-Oct
|2:00
|Frankfort
|H
|22-Oct
|12:00
|New York Mills
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Frankfort
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Weedsport
|A
|16-Sep
|7:00
|*South Lewis
|A
|23-Sep
|7:00
|Sauquoit
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00
|West Canada
|H
|7-Oct
|7:00
|New York Mills
|H
|15-Oct
|2:00
|Cooperstown
|A
|21-Oct
|7:00
|*Thousand Islands
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
New York Mills
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|10-Sep
|12:00
|*Bishop Grimes
|H
|16-Sep
|12:00
|*Morrisville Eaton
|A
|24-Sep
|12:00
|West. Canada
|H
|30-Sep
|7:00
|*Weedsport
|A
|7-Oct
|7:00
|Frankfort
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00
|Sauquoit
|A
|21-Oct
|12:00
|Cooperstown
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Sauquoit Valley
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Morrisville Eaton
|H
|16-Sep
|7:00
|*Thousand Islands
|A
|23-Sep
|7:00
|Frankfort
|H
|1-Oct
|2:00
|Cooperstown
|A
|7-Oct
|7:00
|*Bishop Grimes
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00
|New York Mills
|H
|21-Oct
|7:00
|West Canada
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
West Canada Valley
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00
|*Thousand Islands
|A
|17-Sep
|12:00
|*Bishop Grimes
|H
|24-Sep
|12:00
|New York Mills
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00
|Frankfort
|A
|8-Oct
|12:00
|Cooperstown
|H
|14-Oct
|12:00
|*South Lewis
|H
|21-Oct
|7:00
|Sauquoit
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover