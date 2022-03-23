The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.
CLASS AA
Baldwinsville
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|Rome
|A
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|Liverpool
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30PM
|CNS
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|CBA
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30PM
|Proctor
|H
|14-Oct
|6:30 PM
|*West Genesee
|A
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Henninger
|A
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Christian Brothers Academy
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|Rome
|A
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|Liverpool
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30PM
|CNS
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|CBA
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30PM
|Proctor
|H
|14-Oct
|6:30 PM
|*West Genesee
|A
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Henninger
|A
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Cicero-North Syracuse
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|6:00PM
|Horseheads
|A
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|*Monroe WB
|H
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|CBA
|A
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Baldwinsville
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Henninger
|A
|7-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Liverpool
|H
|14-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Rome
|H
|22-Oct
|1:30PM
|Proctor
|A
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Henninger
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|Liverpool
|A
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|Rome
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30PM
|CBA
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|CNS
|H
|8-Oct
|TBA
|*Binghamton
|A
|15-Oct
|1:30PM
|Proctor
|A
|21-Oct
|6:30PM
|Baldwinsville
|H
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Liverpool
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|Henninger
|H
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|Baldwinsville
|A
|23-Sep
|6:30PM
|*U-Prep
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|Proctor
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30PM
|CNS
|A
|14-Oct
|6:30PM
|CBA
|H
|21-Oct
|6:30PM
|Rome
|A
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Utica Proctor
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|CBA
|A
|17-Sep
|1:30PM
|*Whitesboro
|H
|24-Sep
|1:30PM
|Rome
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|Liverpool
|A
|7-Oct
|6:30PM
|Baldwinsville
|A
|15-Oct
|1:30PM
|Henninger
|H
|22-Oct
|1:30PM
|CNS
|H
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals
Rome Free Academy
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|6:30PM
|*New Hartford
|H
|9-Sep
|6:30PM
|Baldwinsville
|H
|16-Sep
|6:30PM
|Henninger
|A
|24-Sep
|1:30PM
|Proctor
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30PM
|*Elmira
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30PM
|CBA
|H
|14-Oct
|6:30PM
|CNS
|A
|21-Oct
|6:30PM
|Liverpool
|H
|28-Oct
|Quarter Finals