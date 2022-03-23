The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

CLASS AA

Baldwinsville

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 6:30PM Rome A 16-Sep 6:30PM Liverpool H 23-Sep 6:30PM CNS A 30-Sep 6:30PM CBA H 7-Oct 6:30PM Proctor H 14-Oct 6:30 PM *West Genesee A 21-Oct 6:30 PM Henninger A 28-Oct Quarter Finals

Christian Brothers Academy

Cicero-North Syracuse

Date Time Opponent H/A 2-Sep 6:00PM Horseheads A 9-Sep 6:30PM *Monroe WB H 16-Sep 6:30PM CBA A 23-Sep 6:30 PM Baldwinsville H 30-Sep 6:30 PM Henninger A 7-Oct 6:30 PM Liverpool H 14-Oct 6:30 PM Rome H 22-Oct 1:30PM Proctor A 28-Oct Quarter Finals

Henninger

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 6:30PM Liverpool A 16-Sep 6:30PM Rome H 23-Sep 6:30PM CBA A 30-Sep 6:30PM CNS H 8-Oct TBA *Binghamton A 15-Oct 1:30PM Proctor A 21-Oct 6:30PM Baldwinsville H 28-Oct Quarter Finals

Liverpool

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 6:30PM Henninger H 16-Sep 6:30PM Baldwinsville A 23-Sep 6:30PM *U-Prep H 30-Sep 6:30PM Proctor H 7-Oct 6:30PM CNS A 14-Oct 6:30PM CBA H 21-Oct 6:30PM Rome A 28-Oct Quarter Finals

Utica Proctor

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 6:30PM CBA A 17-Sep 1:30PM *Whitesboro H 24-Sep 1:30PM Rome H 30-Sep 6:30PM Liverpool A 7-Oct 6:30PM Baldwinsville A 15-Oct 1:30PM Henninger H 22-Oct 1:30PM CNS H 28-Oct Quarter Finals

Rome Free Academy