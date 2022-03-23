The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

CLASS AA

Baldwinsville

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30PMRomeA
16-Sep6:30PMLiverpoolH
23-Sep6:30PMCNSA
30-Sep6:30PMCBAH
7-Oct6:30PMProctorH
14-Oct6:30 PM*West GeneseeA
21-Oct6:30 PMHenningerA
28-OctQuarter Finals

Christian Brothers Academy

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30PMRomeA
16-Sep6:30PMLiverpoolH
23-Sep6:30PMCNSA
30-Sep6:30PMCBAH
7-Oct6:30PMProctorH
14-Oct6:30 PM*West GeneseeA
21-Oct6:30 PMHenningerA
28-OctQuarter Finals

Cicero-North Syracuse

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-Sep6:00PMHorseheadsA
9-Sep6:30PM*Monroe WBH
16-Sep6:30PMCBAA
23-Sep6:30 PMBaldwinsvilleH
30-Sep6:30 PMHenningerA
7-Oct6:30 PMLiverpoolH
14-Oct6:30 PMRomeH
22-Oct1:30PMProctorA
28-OctQuarter Finals

Henninger

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30PMLiverpoolA
16-Sep6:30PMRomeH
23-Sep6:30PMCBAA
30-Sep6:30PMCNSH
8-OctTBA*BinghamtonA
15-Oct1:30PMProctorA
21-Oct6:30PMBaldwinsvilleH
28-OctQuarter Finals

Liverpool

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30PMHenningerH
16-Sep6:30PMBaldwinsvilleA
23-Sep6:30PM*U-PrepH
30-Sep6:30PMProctorH
7-Oct6:30PMCNSA
14-Oct6:30PMCBAH
21-Oct6:30PMRomeA
28-OctQuarter Finals

Utica Proctor

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30PMCBAA
17-Sep1:30PM*WhitesboroH
24-Sep1:30PMRomeH
30-Sep6:30PMLiverpoolA
7-Oct6:30PMBaldwinsvilleA
15-Oct1:30PMHenningerH
22-Oct1:30PMCNSH
28-OctQuarter Finals

Rome Free Academy

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-Sep6:30PM*New HartfordH
9-Sep6:30PMBaldwinsvilleH
16-Sep6:30PMHenningerA
24-Sep1:30PMProctorA
30-Sep6:30PM*ElmiraH
7-Oct6:30PMCBAH
14-Oct6:30PMCNSA
21-Oct6:30PMLiverpoolH
28-OctQuarter Finals